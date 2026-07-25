Systematic Financial Management LP Makes New $9.44 Million Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,489 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,437,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.12% of FactSet Research Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FDS

Key Stories Impacting FactSet Research Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: FactSet said Curi adopted its portfolio analytics suite, expanding FactSet’s reach in the insurance market and signaling continued demand for its data and analytics products. FactSet (FDS) Expands Insurance Reach As Curi Adopts Its Portfolio Analytics Suite

FactSet said adopted its portfolio analytics suite, expanding FactSet’s reach in the insurance market and signaling continued demand for its data and analytics products. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for multiple upcoming periods, including FY2026 , FY2027 , and FY2028 , suggesting expectations for stronger profitability ahead.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for multiple upcoming periods, including , , and , suggesting expectations for stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations on both EPS and revenue , which supports the view that FactSet’s business remains resilient.

The company’s recent quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations on both and , which supports the view that FactSet’s business remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ estimate changes for individual quarters were mixed, with some near-term revisions slightly lower and others higher, so the impact is more incremental than transformative.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 4.4%

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $254.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $424.62.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 23.21%.The firm had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is 30.57%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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