Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 76,550 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 372,464 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 76,550 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.96% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company's stock.

Get AMN alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.50. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services's quarterly revenue was up 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 3,681 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $114,368.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,681.19. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AMN Healthcare Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AMN Healthcare Services wasn't on the list.

While AMN Healthcare Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here