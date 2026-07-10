Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,307,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,824 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $636,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,917 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $360,443,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $437.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $223.70 and a one year high of $479.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,857 shares of company stock valued at $512,334. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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