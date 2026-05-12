Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $404.07 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $184.61 and a 12 month high of $420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $362.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

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Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $78,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key AI infrastructure winner, with one article arguing the next phase of AI demand should deepen TSMC’s supply advantage and improve its long-term outlook.

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight TSMC as a key AI infrastructure winner, with one article arguing the next phase of AI demand should deepen TSMC’s supply advantage and improve its long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: A separate piece says the global semiconductor market could roughly double by 2030, reinforcing the idea that TSMC remains one of the best-positioned chip stocks for secular growth.

A separate piece says the global semiconductor market could roughly double by 2030, reinforcing the idea that TSMC remains one of the best-positioned chip stocks for secular growth. Positive Sentiment: TSMC also received another vote of confidence from analysts, with coverage noting a consensus “Buy” recommendation, which can support sentiment around the stock.

TSMC also received another vote of confidence from analysts, with coverage noting a consensus “Buy” recommendation, which can support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small insider purchase, a modest but generally constructive signal that management remains confident in the company’s prospects.

CEO Che-Chia Wei disclosed a small insider purchase, a modest but generally constructive signal that management remains confident in the company’s prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Investor articles continue to debate whether TSMC is still attractively valued after a huge run-up, suggesting enthusiasm is strong but valuation concerns are starting to matter more.

Investor articles continue to debate whether TSMC is still attractively valued after a huge run-up, suggesting enthusiasm is strong but valuation concerns are starting to matter more. Negative Sentiment: One bearish analysis warns that TSMC has become a crowded “no-brainer” trade, meaning any slowdown in AI capital spending, supply strains, or geopolitical shifts could trigger profit-taking and an unwind in the shares. Article Title

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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