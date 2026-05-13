Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,259 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 3.2% of Opinicus Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,204 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $3,643,000. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC continues to be highlighted as a key AI infrastructure winner, with commentary saying the next phase of AI build-out should deepen demand for its advanced chips and strengthen its long-term competitive position.

TSMC continues to be highlighted as a key AI infrastructure winner, with commentary saying the next phase of AI build-out should deepen demand for its advanced chips and strengthen its long-term competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market coverage remains supportive, including reports that TSMC carries a consensus “Buy” rating and bullish price targets, which can help investor sentiment. Article Title

Analyst and market coverage remains supportive, including reports that TSMC carries a consensus “Buy” rating and bullish price targets, which can help investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: A recent insider filing showed CEO Che-Chia Wei bought additional TSMC shares, a modest but constructive sign of confidence from management. Article Title

A recent insider filing showed CEO Che-Chia Wei bought additional TSMC shares, a modest but constructive sign of confidence from management. Positive Sentiment: The company also unveiled a major capital injection for its Arizona unit and approved a large capacity expansion, reinforcing its commitment to U.S. manufacturing and future growth capacity. Article Title

The company also unveiled a major capital injection for its Arizona unit and approved a large capacity expansion, reinforcing its commitment to U.S. manufacturing and future growth capacity. Positive Sentiment: One article argued TSMC could be one of the smartest AI bets in the market, pointing to meaningful upside if AI demand stays strong. Article Title

One article argued TSMC could be one of the smartest AI bets in the market, pointing to meaningful upside if AI demand stays strong. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage noted that TSMC’s valuation has run up sharply this year, so investors are debating whether the stock is still attractively priced after its strong performance.

Some coverage noted that TSMC’s valuation has run up sharply this year, so investors are debating whether the stock is still attractively priced after its strong performance. Negative Sentiment: A bearish take warned TSMC has become a crowded trade and could be vulnerable to profit-taking if AI capex slows, supply constraints worsen, or geopolitical risks intensify. Article Title

A bearish take warned TSMC has become a crowded trade and could be vulnerable to profit-taking if AI capex slows, supply constraints worsen, or geopolitical risks intensify. Negative Sentiment: First Eagle Investment also disclosed a significant reduction in its TSMC stake, which may add to near-term selling pressure. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Argus upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Transactions at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. The trade was a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $78,185 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $397.16 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $362.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $420.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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