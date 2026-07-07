Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Shares Sold by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.7% of R Squared Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. R Squared Ltd's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.4%

TSM stock traded down $19.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.83. 5,988,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,916,869. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $923,588.64. The trade was a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 5,496 shares of company stock worth $404,567 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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