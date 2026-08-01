Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Position Raised by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,716 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.2% of GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,082.3% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BankChampaign National Association bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,605,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.2% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 520,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $175,923,000 after purchasing an additional 358,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.39 per share, with a total value of $223,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $297,560. This trade represents a 300.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.71 per share, with a total value of $143,420.00. Following the purchase, the vice president owned 28,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,169.99. This trade represents a 7.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,094. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $404.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.70 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $427.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $496.25.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. TSMC AI Stock Article

TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. Positive Sentiment: Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash

Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. TSMC Analyst Estimates

Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. TSMC Advanced Packaging Expansion

TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. TSMC Insider Purchase

Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. TSMC Dividend Announcement

TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to monitor Samsung’s proposed Broadcom partnership, which could create a stronger alternative in AI foundry and packaging, as well as restrictions on China-related equipment and concerns about the sustainability of AI spending. Samsung Broadcom Foundry Partnership

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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