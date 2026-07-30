Talen Energy Corporation $TLN Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) by 2,932.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.'s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Talen Energy alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 1,526.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,054 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Talen Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,250 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Talen Energy by 400.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Talen Energy by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $499.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Talen Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Talen Energy from $453.00 to $422.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Talen Energy from $411.00 to $408.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $476.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TLN

Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

In other Talen Energy news, Director Gizman I. Abbas sold 2,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $990,280. The trade was a 49.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Talen Energy stock opened at $316.19 on Thursday. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $301.45 and a one year high of $451.28. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -471.92 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.63.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Talen Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Talen Energy wasn't on the list.

While Talen Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here