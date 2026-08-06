Talon Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,618 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,298,044.10. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This trade represents a 41.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 600,547 shares of company stock worth $16,255,540 in the last 90 days. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Freedom Capital upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up from $470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $362.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.67 and a 1-year high of $408.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $356.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $6.22. The company had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Alphabet's payout ratio is 4.42%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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