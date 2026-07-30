Talon Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,254 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $117.77 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $166.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $114.50 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria argues that the market is assigning essentially no value to Oracle’s reported $630 billion AI backlog . Growing confidence in OpenAI’s long-term computing commitments could eventually improve investor perceptions of Oracle’s cloud infrastructure opportunity. Wall Street Is Valuing Oracle's $630B AI Backlog at Zero

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria argues that the market is assigning essentially no value to Oracle’s reported . Growing confidence in OpenAI’s long-term computing commitments could eventually improve investor perceptions of Oracle’s cloud infrastructure opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and opinion pieces see significant long-term upside, citing Oracle’s record cloud growth, AI contracts and a roughly $7 billion Pentagon agreement . However, these bullish views have not yet overcome concerns about valuation and execution. A $7 Billion Reason to Buy Oracle Stock Now

Several analysts and opinion pieces see significant long-term upside, citing Oracle’s record cloud growth, AI contracts and a roughly . However, these bullish views have not yet overcome concerns about valuation and execution. Neutral Sentiment: Founder Larry Ellison has personally guaranteed approximately $40.4 billion of equity financing for Paramount Skydance’s proposed Warner Bros. Discovery transaction. The guarantee is personal rather than an Oracle obligation, but his 40.6% ownership makes the deal relevant to shareholders because of potential concentration and governance concerns. Larry Ellison and the Media Deal

Founder Larry Ellison has personally guaranteed approximately of equity financing for Paramount Skydance’s proposed Warner Bros. Discovery transaction. The guarantee is personal rather than an Oracle obligation, but his 40.6% ownership makes the deal relevant to shareholders because of potential concentration and governance concerns. Negative Sentiment: Oracle’s credit-default-swap costs have risen to about 200 basis points , substantially above those of several other AI-linked issuers. Investors are increasingly worried that heavy borrowing for data centers could compress margins, raise financing costs and delay returns on AI spending. Oracle Stock and Default Insurance

Oracle’s credit-default-swap costs have risen to about , substantially above those of several other AI-linked issuers. Investors are increasingly worried that heavy borrowing for data centers could compress margins, raise financing costs and delay returns on AI spending. Negative Sentiment: Technology companies have issued roughly $194 billion of bonds for AI investment in 2026 through early July. Weaker demand and rising yields are fueling an industry-wide “AI debt fatigue” trade, with Oracle viewed as especially exposed because of its substantial infrastructure commitments and leverage.

Technology companies have issued roughly for AI investment in 2026 through early July. Weaker demand and rising yields are fueling an industry-wide “AI debt fatigue” trade, with Oracle viewed as especially exposed because of its substantial infrastructure commitments and leverage. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary highlights the possibility of further selling if AI capital spending slows, OpenAI-related credit concerns worsen or Oracle’s expected margin compression becomes more pronounced. One investment firm also trimmed its Oracle position after strong cloud gains, reinforcing the near-term risk-off sentiment.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. CLSA started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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