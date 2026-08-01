Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP - Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 8,657 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,805 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $6,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 820,310 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $151,331,000 after purchasing an additional 53,413 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 230,592 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $57,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,652 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 33,641 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 97,731 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Targa Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Targa Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $2.75 from $2.53 and lifted its FY2026 estimate to $10.24 from $10.18. The firm maintained a “Moderate Buy” rating, providing a positive near-term catalyst ahead of Targa’s earnings release. US Capital Advisors estimate revisions

US Capital Advisors raised its Q2 2026 EPS forecast to $2.75 from $2.53 and lifted its FY2026 estimate to $10.24 from $10.18. The firm maintained a “Moderate Buy” rating, providing a positive near-term catalyst ahead of Targa’s earnings release. Positive Sentiment: A Zacks preview said Targa has the factors needed for a potential earnings beat in its upcoming second-quarter report, which may be supporting expectations for a favorable result. Zacks earnings preview

A Zacks preview said Targa has the factors needed for a potential earnings beat in its upcoming second-quarter report, which may be supporting expectations for a favorable result. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly supportive: Targa carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while another report highlighted an upward revision to the FY2026 EPS outlook. FY2026 EPS forecast revision

Analyst coverage remains broadly supportive: Targa carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, while another report highlighted an upward revision to the FY2026 EPS outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A dividend analysis is available, but the supplied report does not provide specific changes to Targa’s dividend, payout policy, or yield. Targa Resources dividend analysis

A dividend analysis is available, but the supplied report does not provide specific changes to Targa’s dividend, payout policy, or yield. Negative Sentiment: US Capital Advisors trimmed several forward estimates: Q3 2026 EPS to $2.52 from $2.58, Q4 2026 to $2.75 from $2.85, Q1 2027 to $2.78 from $2.79, Q2 2027 to $2.76 from $2.77, and FY2028 to $13.42 from $13.45. The cuts are small but suggest somewhat softer longer-term expectations. Forward EPS estimate reductions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Targa Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Targa Resources from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $288.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $270.55 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.14 and a 1-year high of $291.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $269.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 71.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Targa Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 10,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $2,713,687.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,019,292.32. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corporation NYSE: TRGP is a U.S.-focused midstream energy company that provides gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing services for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and condensate. Its operations span the midstream value chain, including gas gathering systems that collect production from wells, processing plants that separate and recover NGLs and other hydrocarbons, fractionation and purification facilities that prepare NGLs for market, and pipeline and terminal assets that move and store products for producers, refiners and other customers.

The company operates a network of pipelines, processing plants, fractionators and storage facilities that serve producers and consumers across major U.S.

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