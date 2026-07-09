Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. $CAMT

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,465 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 12,294 shares during the quarter. Camtek comprises approximately 1.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC's holdings in Camtek were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,020,683 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $422,373,000 after buying an additional 513,956 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,099,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $220,537,000 after purchasing an additional 497,918 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,665,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $177,090,000 after buying an additional 604,097 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $140,205,000 after buying an additional 140,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $116,615,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company's stock.

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Camtek Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of CAMT opened at $140.05 on Thursday. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $215.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 160.98, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Camtek's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Camtek from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Camtek from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAMT

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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