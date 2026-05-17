TBH Global Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,215 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $264.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $234.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,462,302.96. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at $129,624,275. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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