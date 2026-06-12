TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 6,157 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,079 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $266,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,242,432.13. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $241.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company's fifty day moving average price is $252.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. New Street Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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