TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX Shares Sold by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. cut its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 90,213 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 9.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,820 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,210 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 204,172 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $818,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,273 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.05, for a total value of $325,951.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,492,259.40. The trade was a 17.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total value of $1,214,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,503,934.89. The trade was a 21.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,273 shares of company stock worth $5,259,652. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Weiss Ratings downgraded TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research upgraded TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 price target on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $237.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $255.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.60 and a 200-day moving average of $209.08. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $139.23 and a 52-week high of $296.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.The business had revenue of $19.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TD SYNNEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TD SYNNEX wasn't on the list.

While TD SYNNEX currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here