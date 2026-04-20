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TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Mastercard logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.2% in Q4, adding 5,147 shares to hold 128,605 shares valued at $73,419,000 according to its latest 13F filing.
  • Mastercard posted strong quarterly results—EPS $4.76 vs. $4.24 expected and revenue up 17.5% year-over-year—and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.87 (annualized $3.48, ~0.7% yield).
  • About 97.28% of Mastercard is owned by institutions and the stock carries a consensus "Buy" rating with an average price target of $662, while trading near a $465B market cap and a P/E of ~31.6.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Mastercard.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,605 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $73,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robbins Farley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $521.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $465.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $509.92 and its 200 day moving average is $539.75. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.50 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. Mastercard's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Mastercard to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $662.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard

Trending Headlines about Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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