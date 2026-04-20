TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 13,819 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,240 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Blackstone were worth $36,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,827,437 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $12,100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,362,796 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $5,358,334,000 after acquiring an additional 412,281 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,324,989 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,251,474,000 after purchasing an additional 329,379 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,677,997 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $799,236,000 after purchasing an additional 145,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,107,665 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $701,795,000 after purchasing an additional 416,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

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Blackstone Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:BX opened at $129.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $101.73 and a one year high of $190.09. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.38.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio is presently 153.61%.

Trending Headlines about Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on BX to $142 (from $122) while keeping a neutral rating — the raise signals incremental confidence in Blackstone’s near-term earnings/cash‑flow outlook and provides upside to the stock. MarketScreener: JPMorgan adjusts price target on Blackstone

JPMorgan raised its price target on BX to $142 (from $122) while keeping a neutral rating — the raise signals incremental confidence in Blackstone’s near-term earnings/cash‑flow outlook and provides upside to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect Blackstone to report growing earnings next week and highlight factors that increase the likelihood of an earnings beat — stronger fee-related revenue and realized gains from investments. Earnings momentum is a primary driver for BX’s near‑term move. Yahoo: Blackstone earnings expected to grow

Analysts and previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect Blackstone to report growing earnings next week and highlight factors that increase the likelihood of an earnings beat — stronger fee-related revenue and realized gains from investments. Earnings momentum is a primary driver for BX’s near‑term move. Positive Sentiment: Blackstone shares rose after several major banks and asset managers reported better-than-expected Q1 results, which lifted sentiment across the alternatives/asset-management group and benefited BX as a large, diversified manager. Yahoo: Why Blackstone stock is trading up

Blackstone shares rose after several major banks and asset managers reported better-than-expected Q1 results, which lifted sentiment across the alternatives/asset-management group and benefited BX as a large, diversified manager. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative valuation pieces (IX vs. BX) are drawing investor attention to relative value in the alternatives space; these analyses may shift some flows but don’t change Blackstone’s fundamentals immediately. Watch headlines comparing Orix (IX) and BX for possible rotation. Yahoo: IX or BX — Which is the better value?

Comparative valuation pieces (IX vs. BX) are drawing investor attention to relative value in the alternatives space; these analyses may shift some flows but don’t change Blackstone’s fundamentals immediately. Watch headlines comparing Orix (IX) and BX for possible rotation. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary on peers (e.g., TPG) highlights sector volatility and valuation re-pricing; useful context but not an immediate negative for BX. Investors should focus on Blackstone’s own earnings and fee-related revenue. MarketBeat: TPG and alternatives industry review

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 2,868,069 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $75,000,004.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 18,628,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $487,129,914.25. This represents a 18.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $141.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $131.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $158.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report).

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