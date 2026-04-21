TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 21,571 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 21,571 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $22,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $449,722,000 after buying an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $219,587,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $149.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $121.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $430,501.23. This trade represents a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,607,462.20. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,560 shares of company stock valued at $24,888,062. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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