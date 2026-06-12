Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,203 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $275.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50 day moving average is $249.46 and its 200 day moving average is $270.33. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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