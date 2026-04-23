Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,533,174 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 371,275 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in AT&T were worth $62,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $361,779,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,448 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,133,054 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $512,077,000 after acquiring an additional 248,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in AT&T by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $81,575,000 after buying an additional 1,689,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Stock Up 0.3%

AT&T stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on the headlines — AT&T delivered $0.57 adj. EPS and $31.51B revenue, topping estimates and showing year-over-year revenue growth, which supports valuation and income-focused investor interest. Read More.

Q1 beat on the headlines — AT&T delivered $0.57 adj. EPS and $31.51B revenue, topping estimates and showing year-over-year revenue growth, which supports valuation and income-focused investor interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Subscriber and fiber strength — Postpaid phone adds and 584K new consumer & business internet subscribers (strong bundling: ~45% of advanced home internet subscribers also take AT&T wireless) indicate improving unit economics and cross-sell traction. Read More.

Subscriber and fiber strength — Postpaid phone adds and 584K new consumer & business internet subscribers (strong bundling: ~45% of advanced home internet subscribers also take AT&T wireless) indicate improving unit economics and cross-sell traction. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend reliability — Analysts and outlets highlight AT&T’s ~4.2% yield as a steady, income-oriented sector play, which can attract yield-seeking investors amid volatility. Read More.

Dividend reliability — Analysts and outlets highlight AT&T’s ~4.2% yield as a steady, income-oriented sector play, which can attract yield-seeking investors amid volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance reiterated — Management reiterated FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.25–$2.35 and free-cash-flow target (18B+), which is supportive but not an upgrade—keeps expectations stable rather than accelerating the rally. Read More.

Guidance reiterated — Management reiterated FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.25–$2.35 and free-cash-flow target (18B+), which is supportive but not an upgrade—keeps expectations stable rather than accelerating the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call tone upbeat on fiber push — Management emphasized fiber-driven growth and bundling strategy; this supports medium-term growth trajectory but requires continued execution. Read More.

Earnings call tone upbeat on fiber push — Management emphasized fiber-driven growth and bundling strategy; this supports medium-term growth trajectory but requires continued execution. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Free cash flow and higher capex pressure — FCF fell (~$2.5B vs. ~$3.1B prior year) as fiber rollout increases capital spending; investors penalized the stock for near-term cash-flow drag despite revenue beat. Read More.

Free cash flow and higher capex pressure — FCF fell (~$2.5B vs. ~$3.1B prior year) as fiber rollout increases capital spending; investors penalized the stock for near-term cash-flow drag despite revenue beat. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legacy-revenue decline and wireless metric scrutiny — Legacy business continues to fall sharply and some wireless metrics (postpaid ARPU/mix) drew investor scrutiny, leaving uncertainty on how quickly growth will offset legacy erosion. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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