Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $71.36 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 742,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock after selling 217,923 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Netflix were worth $71,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Netflix by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $73.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $308.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.86 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $113.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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