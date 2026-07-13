Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 40,700 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,213 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 40,700 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up about 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $66,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 37.8% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 191.9% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,470 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 0.4% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 34,695 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,737.40. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 19,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,440 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $189.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.59 and a 200-day moving average of $168.32. The firm has a market cap of $199.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $220.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here