Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 86,284 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,699 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 86,284 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Alphabet were worth $361,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $4,338,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,567,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 28.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,333,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 23,402.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 6,118,547 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,487,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092,513 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 3.9%

Alphabet stock opened at $402.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.61 and a 12 month high of $403.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Alphabet from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $407.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $9,859,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at $508,028,012.80. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 158,553 shares of company stock valued at $47,951,856 over the last quarter. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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