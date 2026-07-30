Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Stake Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 147,607 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.34% of Teledyne Technologies worth $935,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,977,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,053,038,000 after acquiring an additional 66,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,204,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,291,957,000 after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,685,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $860,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,367,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $698,238,000 after purchasing an additional 274,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $649,524,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $677.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $735.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $715.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $630.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm's 50 day moving average is $629.75 and its 200-day moving average is $632.38. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $483.02 and a 12-month high of $693.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.450-24.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies NYSE: TDY, headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

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