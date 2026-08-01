Teleflex Incorporated $TFX Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,558 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 28,760 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Teleflex worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 478.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,131 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $287,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,076,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,405,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,800 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $80,855,000 after buying an additional 365,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 699,125 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $83,622,000 after buying an additional 319,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teleflex Price Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $130.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.82. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a negative net margin of 35.88% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is -5.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TFX. Wall Street Zen cut Teleflex from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Teleflex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teleflex from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $148.90.

View Our Latest Report on TFX

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

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