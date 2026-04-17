Tenon Financial LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Tenon Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,392 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of Tenon Financial LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tenon Financial LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $101,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Apple by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $363,256,000 after buying an additional 465,393 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 734,485 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $187,022,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst and price-target upgrades lift the outlook for future earnings and sentiment — Bank of America raised its Apple price target, signaling conviction among some sell‑side desks that Apple’s long-term cash-flow profile remains attractive. Bank of America Increases Apple Price Target to $325

Analyst and price-target upgrades lift the outlook for future earnings and sentiment — Bank of America raised its Apple price target, signaling conviction among some sell‑side desks that Apple’s long-term cash-flow profile remains attractive. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp recently raised Q2/Q4 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Apple, which supports near‑term earnings expectations and offsets valuation concerns. (Research-note summary)

KeyCorp recently raised Q2/Q4 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Apple, which supports near‑term earnings expectations and offsets valuation concerns. (Research-note summary) Positive Sentiment: High-profile bullish commentary from TV/influencers (Jim Cramer) is reinforcing investor confidence and likely contributed to buying interest in options and shares. Jim Cramer Reveals Why Apple (AAPL) Stock is Worth it

High-profile bullish commentary from TV/influencers (Jim Cramer) is reinforcing investor confidence and likely contributed to buying interest in options and shares. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is pushing Siri teams to adopt AI coding tools and is clearly ramping internal AI development efforts — positive for product roadmap but timing and revenue impact remain uncertain. Apple Pushes Siri Programmers to Adopt AI Coding Tools

Apple is pushing Siri teams to adopt AI coding tools and is clearly ramping internal AI development efforts — positive for product roadmap but timing and revenue impact remain uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call‑option activity shows elevated bullish positioning, which can amplify moves both up and down; this is a market‑sentiment signal rather than a change in fundamentals. (Options volume report)

Unusually heavy call‑option activity shows elevated bullish positioning, which can amplify moves both up and down; this is a market‑sentiment signal rather than a change in fundamentals. (Options volume report) Negative Sentiment: TSMC’s blowout results (record margins and profits driven by AI chip demand) were interpreted negatively for Apple today — investors see TSMC less dependent on Apple and view stronger AI-centric capex at chipmakers as a reminder that competition and supply dynamics are shifting in ways that could pressure margins or bargaining leverage. TSMC’s Results Weren’t a Great Sign for Apple

TSMC’s blowout results (record margins and profits driven by AI chip demand) were interpreted negatively for Apple today — investors see TSMC less dependent on Apple and view stronger AI-centric capex at chipmakers as a reminder that competition and supply dynamics are shifting in ways that could pressure margins or bargaining leverage. Negative Sentiment: New litigation alleging Apple Pay failed to prevent rapid gambling transactions introduces legal and compliance risk for Apple’s payment services, which could pressure services valuation if exposures grow. Apple Lawsuit Puts Apple Pay Controls And Services Valuation In Focus

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $301.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $263.40 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $259.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.81 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The company has a market cap of $3.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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