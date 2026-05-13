Tepp RIA LLC Has $517,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Tepp RIA LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for 0.5% of Tepp RIA LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tepp RIA LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on C shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore set a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,435 shares of company stock worth $11,030,074. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts said Citigroup’s strong earnings, excess capital, and active buybacks are supporting a robust capital return strategy, which is positive for shareholder value. What's Fueling Citigroup's Robust Capital Return Strategy?

Analysts said Citigroup’s strong earnings, excess capital, and active buybacks are supporting a robust capital return strategy, which is positive for shareholder value. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s recent earnings report beat expectations on both profit and revenue, helping support investor confidence in the bank’s operating momentum.

Citigroup’s recent earnings report beat expectations on both profit and revenue, helping support investor confidence in the bank’s operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup disclosed routine participation notifications and a director stock sale, but neither item appears large enough to materially change the long-term investment thesis. SEC Director Sale Filing

Citigroup disclosed routine participation notifications and a director stock sale, but neither item appears large enough to materially change the long-term investment thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Citi strategists’ market commentary on US equities and the Kospi index reflects the firm’s broader research activity, but it is not a direct catalyst for Citigroup shares. Citi’s Manthey Says US Stock Outperformance Has Further to Run

Citi strategists’ market commentary on US equities and the Kospi index reflects the firm’s broader research activity, but it is not a direct catalyst for Citigroup shares. Negative Sentiment: Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares, a modest insider sale that could slightly weigh on sentiment even though the amount is not especially large.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE C opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $215.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $118.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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