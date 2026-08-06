Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Acquired by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 6,479.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,816 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gouws Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company's stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,392 shares of the company's stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 14,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,344 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Favorable earnings revisions support upside potential. Analyst estimate revisions indicate improving expectations for Teradyne, which could help sustain the stock’s recent upward momentum. The company recently exceeded quarterly revenue and EPS estimates, with revenue more than doubling year over year. Why Teradyne Might Be Well Poised for a Surge

Analyst estimate revisions indicate improving expectations for Teradyne, which could help sustain the stock’s recent upward momentum. The company recently exceeded quarterly revenue and EPS estimates, with revenue more than doubling year over year. Positive Sentiment: AI and semiconductor demand remain key growth drivers. Teradyne’s chip-testing business is benefiting from increasing demand tied to artificial intelligence, while its robotics operations provide an additional long-term growth opportunity. These trends are supporting the premium investors have placed on TER. Teradyne Is Overvalued at 10.36X Price-to-Sales

Teradyne’s chip-testing business is benefiting from increasing demand tied to artificial intelligence, while its robotics operations provide an additional long-term growth opportunity. These trends are supporting the premium investors have placed on TER. Neutral Sentiment: Relative valuation comparisons remain favorable in some respects. Commentary comparing Teradyne with KLA suggests investors are paying up for stronger expected growth, even as valuation leadership within the chip-equipment sector shifts. This reinforces TER’s growth appeal but does not provide a new company-specific catalyst. How KLA Went From Cheaper Than Teradyne to the Pricier Stock

Commentary comparing Teradyne with KLA suggests investors are paying up for stronger expected growth, even as valuation leadership within the chip-equipment sector shifts. This reinforces TER’s growth appeal but does not provide a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Elevated valuation creates downside risk. Teradyne trades at roughly 10.36 times sales and at a high earnings multiple, leaving the stock vulnerable if AI-related growth slows, guidance disappoints, or investors rotate away from expensive technology shares. Teradyne Is Overvalued at 10.36X Price-to-Sales

Teradyne Stock Down 3.5%

Teradyne stock opened at $389.39 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.33 and a 52-week high of $487.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company's 50 day moving average is $383.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.19.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 25.77%.The company's revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Teradyne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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