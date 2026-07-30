Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,776 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Teradyne were worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,370,141,000 after acquiring an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,920,100 shares of the company's stock worth $442,413,000 after acquiring an additional 143,058 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,203,546 shares of the company's stock worth $813,640,000 after acquiring an additional 659,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock worth $407,322,000 after purchasing an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,014 shares of the company's stock worth $472,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Teradyne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ TER opened at $319.41 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $382.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.38. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Teradyne's quarterly revenue was up 103.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,310. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Key Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Q2 revenue rose 103.9% year over year to $1.33 billion, surpassing the $1.22 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP earnings reached $2.47 per share, versus expectations of approximately $2.09 and $0.57 a year earlier. Semiconductor Test revenue accounted for $1.12 billion of sales. Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Q2 revenue rose 103.9% year over year to $1.33 billion, surpassing the $1.22 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP earnings reached $2.47 per share, versus expectations of approximately $2.09 and $0.57 a year earlier. Semiconductor Test revenue accounted for $1.12 billion of sales. Positive Sentiment: Strong outlook for Q3: Teradyne forecast revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, with a midpoint well above Wall Street expectations near $1.0 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance of $1.85 to $2.15 also exceeded the consensus estimate of $1.43. The outlook suggests sustained demand for advanced chip-testing equipment used in AI data centers and other complex semiconductor applications. Teradyne forecasts upbeat revenue on strong chip equipment demand, shares jump

Teradyne forecast revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, with a midpoint well above Wall Street expectations near $1.0 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance of $1.85 to $2.15 also exceeded the consensus estimate of $1.43. The outlook suggests sustained demand for advanced chip-testing equipment used in AI data centers and other complex semiconductor applications. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and set a $550 price target, reflecting confidence in Teradyne’s AI-related growth and semiconductor testing demand. Cantor Fitzgerald rating update

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and set a $550 price target, reflecting confidence in Teradyne’s AI-related growth and semiconductor testing demand. Neutral Sentiment: Management indicated it will continue investing to support AI-driven growth. That may strengthen Teradyne’s competitive position, but could contribute to margin variability as spending and product mix change. Teradyne Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management indicated it will continue investing to support AI-driven growth. That may strengthen Teradyne’s competitive position, but could contribute to margin variability as spending and product mix change. Negative Sentiment: After a substantial prior rally, Teradyne’s elevated valuation and recent volatility leave the stock vulnerable to profit-taking, particularly if AI-related demand slows or semiconductor equipment spending becomes less robust. Broader weakness across some chip-equipment stocks also weighed on sentiment.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here