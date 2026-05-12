Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,204 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of First National Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Advisers LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $7,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $444.92 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $383.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 408.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $364.00 price objective (up from $352.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

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About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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