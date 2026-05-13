Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,931 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.9% of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Tesla were worth $158,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $693,000. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla continues to benefit from bullish Wall Street commentary tied to its AI, Optimus, and robotaxi ambitions, with some analysts arguing those future businesses are not fully reflected in the current valuation.

Tesla continues to benefit from bullish Wall Street commentary tied to its AI, Optimus, and robotaxi ambitions, with some analysts arguing those future businesses are not fully reflected in the current valuation. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a $250 million investment to expand battery cell production at its German factory, which should help support European output and signal continued capital commitment to growth. Reuters: Tesla to invest $250 million in battery plant outside Berlin

The company announced a $250 million investment to expand battery cell production at its German factory, which should help support European output and signal continued capital commitment to growth. Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Cybercab being spotted in Miami and comments from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis added visibility to the company’s robotaxi push, reinforcing investor enthusiasm around autonomy. Yahoo Finance: Ron DeSantis Shares Tesla Cybercab Spotting In Miami

Tesla’s Cybercab being spotted in Miami and comments from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis added visibility to the company’s robotaxi push, reinforcing investor enthusiasm around autonomy. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles highlighted conflicting analyst views, with bullish targets near $500 but bearish calls much lower, underscoring how divided the market remains on TSLA’s long-term earnings power. TipRanks: Tesla Stock Forecast

Some articles highlighted conflicting analyst views, with bullish targets near $500 but bearish calls much lower, underscoring how divided the market remains on TSLA’s long-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Reports of continued valuation debate and rising AI-linked narratives suggest investors are trading Tesla more as an autonomy/robotics story than a pure EV manufacturer.

Reports of continued valuation debate and rising AI-linked narratives suggest investors are trading Tesla more as an autonomy/robotics story than a pure EV manufacturer. Negative Sentiment: Tesla’s April retail sales fell in China, causing it to drop out of the country’s top 10 EV makers, raising concerns about demand momentum in a key market. Benzinga: Tesla Launches Affordable Financing Plan After Dropping Out Of China's Top EV 10 Makers

Tesla’s April retail sales fell in China, causing it to drop out of the country’s top 10 EV makers, raising concerns about demand momentum in a key market. Negative Sentiment: New reports pointed to issues in Tesla’s Texas robotaxi rollout, including long wait times and routing mistakes, which could pressure confidence in its autonomy narrative. Reuters: Tesla's robotaxi rollout features Texas-sized wait times

New reports pointed to issues in Tesla’s Texas robotaxi rollout, including long wait times and routing mistakes, which could pressure confidence in its autonomy narrative. Negative Sentiment: A Cybertruck recall and broader quality-control concerns are also weighing on sentiment, even though the direct financial impact appears limited.

A Cybertruck recall and broader quality-control concerns are also weighing on sentiment, even though the direct financial impact appears limited. Negative Sentiment: Several reports noted that Tesla stock had pulled back as investors rotated out of high-growth tech after a hotter-than-expected inflation reading, adding macro pressure to the name.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $364.00 price target (up from $352.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $433.45 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $384.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.21 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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