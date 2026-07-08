Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 4.0%

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $402.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 369.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $293.55 and a one year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Evercore upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $408.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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