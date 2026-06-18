Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Purchased by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up 2.0% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned 0.05% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 8,494,121 shares of the company's stock worth $268,670,000 after acquiring an additional 196,697 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,427 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 144,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $5,044,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,825,792.40. This represents a 64.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Daniell sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,973,727. The trade was a 34.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,931 shares of company stock valued at $16,332,989. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.0%

TEVA stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

See Also

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