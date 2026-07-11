Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,157 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 18,951 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 3.5% of Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Torray Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential.

Analysts say Texas Instruments’ embedded processing segment has returned to healthy growth, with improving industrial demand and higher chip content in connected devices, vehicles, and factory automation supporting long-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds.

Texas Instruments has also been moving through Russell index changes, including additions to the Russell 1000 Dynamic Index and Russell Top 50 Index, which can increase visibility among investors and index-tracking funds. Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends.

Recent market commentary noted TXN has been outperforming over the past several months, reflecting continued confidence in the company’s fundamentals and semiconductor demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today.

A report on short interest showed no meaningful change in the data available, so it does not appear to be a major driver for the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly.

Broader semiconductor coverage has been constructive for chip stocks overall, but some of the articles referenced competitors such as Broadcom and Allegro MicroSystems rather than Texas Instruments directly. Negative Sentiment: No major company-specific negative catalyst was reported in the latest articles, though one market note said TXN underperformed peers despite gains, suggesting investors may still be selective within the chip sector.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $311.46. 4,141,464 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,345,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $276.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the sale, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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