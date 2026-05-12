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Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Holdings Decreased by Bailard Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 12, 2026
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Key Points

  • Bailard Inc. trimmed its Texas Instruments stake by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 5,332 shares and leaving it with 56,096 shares valued at about $9.73 million.
  • Texas Instruments insiders have been selling stock, including CEO Haviv Ilan and VP Mark T. Roberts, with insiders selling 270,300 shares worth roughly $72.9 million over the last three months.
  • The company reported solid quarterly results and paid a dividend: EPS of $1.68 beat estimates, revenue rose 18.6% year over year, and Texas Instruments announced a quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share.
  • Interested in Texas Instruments? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,096 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its position in Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $6,347,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 555,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $96,321,000 after acquiring an additional 50,808 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 28,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.34, for a total transaction of $7,871,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 53,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,084,815.06. This represents a 34.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 270,300 shares of company stock worth $72,897,962 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $297.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $220.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $298.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.68.

View Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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