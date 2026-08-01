TFI International Inc. $TFII Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII - Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,057 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of TFI International worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TFI International alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 104.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 34.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,623 shares of the company's stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of TFI International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 16,527 shares of the company's stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company's stock.

TFI International Stock Up 0.6%

TFII stock opened at $135.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.40. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.63 and a 1 year high of $167.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.87%. TFI International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. TFI International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TFI International from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.76.

View Our Latest Report on TFII

TFI International Profile

TFI International Inc NYSE: TFII is a leading North American transport and logistics company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. The company operates through a network of subsidiaries that provide truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), specialized freight, package and courier, and logistics services. By integrating these operations, TFI delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including long-haul and regional transportation, expedited delivery, warehousing, and cross-border freight movement.

Originally founded in 1957 as a regional trucking outfit in Cabano, Quebec, TFI International has expanded significantly through a disciplined acquisition strategy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TFI International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TFI International wasn't on the list.

While TFI International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here