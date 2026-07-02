The Boeing Company $BA Stock Position Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,054 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd's holdings in Boeing were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.1%

BA stock opened at $218.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.95. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.77 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here