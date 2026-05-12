The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW is Provident Investment Management Inc.'s 8th Largest Position

Provident Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 513,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,869 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 4.7% of Provident Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $51,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $990,462. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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