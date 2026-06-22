The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,328 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 50,725 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $36,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,381 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $209,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,503 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,594,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab is reportedly preparing to launch yes-or-no contracts tied to whether the S&P 500 closes above or below a target level, in partnership with Cboe Global Markets . Investors may view this as a new revenue opportunity and a sign Schwab is moving into a fast-growing trading niche. Article Title

Charles Schwab is reportedly preparing to launch yes-or-no contracts tied to whether the closes above or below a target level, in partnership with . Investors may view this as a new revenue opportunity and a sign Schwab is moving into a fast-growing trading niche. Positive Sentiment: The prediction-markets push suggests Schwab is trying to attract more active traders and diversify beyond traditional brokerage services, which could support future client engagement and trading volume. Article Title

The prediction-markets push suggests Schwab is trying to attract more active traders and diversify beyond traditional brokerage services, which could support future client engagement and trading volume. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports repeated the same Wall Street Journal story about Schwab’s planned entry into prediction markets, reinforcing the market’s focus on the potential rollout but adding little new detail. Article Title

Several reports repeated the same Wall Street Journal story about Schwab’s planned entry into prediction markets, reinforcing the market’s focus on the potential rollout but adding little new detail. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab also released its 2026 Mid-Year Market Outlook, but this appears to be a routine research update with limited direct impact on the stock. Article Title

Schwab also released its 2026 Mid-Year Market Outlook, but this appears to be a routine research update with limited direct impact on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Separate reports said Schwab tightened margin requirements and warned of possible margin calls tied to tax-bet activity, which could signal more caution around certain client strategies and raise concerns about trading risk management. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This trade represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE SCHW opened at $91.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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