The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,024,841,000 after buying an additional 2,174,381 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 716.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $209,948,000 after buying an additional 1,844,095 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 292.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $210,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $142,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SCHW opened at $91.69 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab is reportedly preparing to launch yes-or-no contracts tied to whether the S&P 500 closes above or below a target level, in partnership with Cboe Global Markets . Investors may view this as a new revenue opportunity and a sign Schwab is moving into a fast-growing trading niche. Article Title

Charles Schwab is reportedly preparing to launch yes-or-no contracts tied to whether the closes above or below a target level, in partnership with . Investors may view this as a new revenue opportunity and a sign Schwab is moving into a fast-growing trading niche. Positive Sentiment: The prediction-markets push suggests Schwab is trying to attract more active traders and diversify beyond traditional brokerage services, which could support future client engagement and trading volume. Article Title

The prediction-markets push suggests Schwab is trying to attract more active traders and diversify beyond traditional brokerage services, which could support future client engagement and trading volume. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports repeated the same Wall Street Journal story about Schwab’s planned entry into prediction markets, reinforcing the market’s focus on the potential rollout but adding little new detail. Article Title

Several reports repeated the same Wall Street Journal story about Schwab’s planned entry into prediction markets, reinforcing the market’s focus on the potential rollout but adding little new detail. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab also released its 2026 Mid-Year Market Outlook, but this appears to be a routine research update with limited direct impact on the stock. Article Title

Schwab also released its 2026 Mid-Year Market Outlook, but this appears to be a routine research update with limited direct impact on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Separate reports said Schwab tightened margin requirements and warned of possible margin calls tied to tax-bet activity, which could signal more caution around certain client strategies and raise concerns about trading risk management. Article Title

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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