The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,040 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.42% of Chefs' Warehouse worth $10,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Chefs' Warehouse by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Chefs' Warehouse by 515.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs' Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 30.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 98.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts: Sign Up

Chefs' Warehouse Price Performance

CHEF stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58.

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Chefs' Warehouse had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.09%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chefs' Warehouse from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Chefs' Warehouse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research lowered Chefs' Warehouse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Chefs' Warehouse in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chefs' Warehouse from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chefs' Warehouse

Chefs' Warehouse News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chefs' Warehouse this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: Chefs' Warehouse reported earnings of $0.78 per share, exceeding the $0.59 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.17 billion topped expectations of $1.12 billion. Revenue increased 12.9% year over year, supported by higher volumes, customer growth and margin expansion. CHEF Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Volume and Margin Gains

Chefs' Warehouse reported earnings of $0.78 per share, exceeding the $0.59 analyst consensus, while revenue of $1.17 billion topped expectations of $1.12 billion. Revenue increased 12.9% year over year, supported by higher volumes, customer growth and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Raised price targets from bullish analysts: Benchmark lifted its target from $106 to $125 and maintained a “buy” rating. BTIG Research also raised its target from $100 to $125 and rated the shares “buy,” indicating continued confidence in the company’s earnings momentum. Chefs' Warehouse Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Benchmark

Benchmark lifted its target from $106 to $125 and maintained a “buy” rating. BTIG Research also raised its target from $100 to $125 and rated the shares “buy,” indicating continued confidence in the company’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Improved outlook: The fiscal 2026 revenue outlook and quarterly earnings beat helped drive the stock to a new 52-week high, signaling that investors view the company’s growth and operating improvements as durable. The Chefs' Warehouse Shares Rise After FY26 Revenue Outlook, 2Q Earnings Beat Estimates

The fiscal 2026 revenue outlook and quarterly earnings beat helped drive the stock to a new 52-week high, signaling that investors view the company’s growth and operating improvements as durable. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst view: Morgan Stanley raised its price target from $97 to $104 but retained an “equal weight” rating. Its target remains below the recent trading level, suggesting the firm sees limited upside after the post-earnings rally. Morgan Stanley Price Target Update

Insider Activity

In other Chefs' Warehouse news, insider Christina Polychroni sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $356,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,951,892.82. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $9,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,777,334. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chefs' Warehouse Profile

Chefs' Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chefs' Warehouse, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chefs' Warehouse wasn't on the list.

While Chefs' Warehouse currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here