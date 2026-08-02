The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 280.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,106 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 147,480 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Clorox worth $20,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,735,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,880,341 shares of the company's stock worth $492,085,000 after acquiring an additional 884,751 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 6,907.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 749,703 shares of the company's stock worth $75,593,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Clorox by 33.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,564,000 after purchasing an additional 439,797 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE CLX opened at $95.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.54. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research cut Clorox from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Clorox from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clorox

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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