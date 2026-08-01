The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX - Free Report) TSE: DSG by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,898 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,558 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.57% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $35,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,140 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,618 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 82,319 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial set a $95.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $166.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc NASDAQ: DSGX is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes' modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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