The Gap, Inc. $GAP Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP - Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,936 shares of the company's stock after selling 69,496 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in GAP were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the company's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company's stock.

GAP Trading Up 2.7%

NYSE:GAP opened at $19.32 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company's revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. GAP's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore set a $20.00 price target on shares of GAP and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered GAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.71.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 5,302 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $143,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,178. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Eric Kayen Chan sold 13,377 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $350,209.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,967 shares in the company, valued at $575,096.06. The trade was a 37.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 343,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,741,864. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GAP Profile

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand's distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world's largest apparel companies.

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