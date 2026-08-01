The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Position Reduced by Wellington Grp LLC

Wellington Grp LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Wellington Grp LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,282,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,767 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,024,921,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,455,011 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,460,875,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GS. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,145.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,299.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI platform expands growth opportunities: Goldman Sachs Asset Management launched AlphaAI, led by Lou D’Ambrosio, to identify investment opportunities among companies benefiting from artificial intelligence. The initiative could support future fee revenue and strengthen Goldman’s position in a rapidly growing investment theme. Goldman Sachs launches AlphaAI to profit from AI winners hidden inside sectors

Goldman Sachs Asset Management launched AlphaAI, led by Lou D’Ambrosio, to identify investment opportunities among companies benefiting from artificial intelligence. The initiative could support future fee revenue and strengthen Goldman’s position in a rapidly growing investment theme. Positive Sentiment: M&A leadership highlights advisory momentum: Goldman ranked first among North American M&A advisers by transaction value in the first half of 2026, advising on $437.7 billion of deals. Sustained deal activity is supportive of investment-banking revenue, although it may already be reflected in the stock following Goldman’s strong recent quarterly results. Goldman Sachs tops North America M&A advisers by value in H1 2026

Goldman ranked first among North American M&A advisers by transaction value in the first half of 2026, advising on $437.7 billion of deals. Sustained deal activity is supportive of investment-banking revenue, although it may already be reflected in the stock following Goldman’s strong recent quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: Private-markets and community-finance activity broadens revenue sources: Goldman partnered with T. Rowe Price on a private-markets interval fund for retail investors and deployed $116 million toward the Syracuse affordable-housing redevelopment. These moves expand product distribution and demonstrate ongoing lending and investment activity. Goldman Sachs launches retail private markets fund

Goldman partnered with T. Rowe Price on a private-markets interval fund for retail investors and deployed $116 million toward the Syracuse affordable-housing redevelopment. These moves expand product distribution and demonstrate ongoing lending and investment activity. Neutral Sentiment: Investment positions disclosed: Goldman reported a 3.29% stake in Qiagen and changes in its Ontex holdings. These regulatory filings indicate portfolio activity but do not directly change Goldman’s operating outlook. Goldman Sachs discloses stake in Qiagen

Goldman reported a 3.29% stake in Qiagen and changes in its Ontex holdings. These regulatory filings indicate portfolio activity but do not directly change Goldman’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: UK discrimination ruling creates legal and reputational pressure: Goldman was ordered to pay nearly £1.5 million, or about $2 million, to a former compliance manager. The financial cost is limited relative to Goldman’s scale, but the ruling adds regulatory, legal and reputational overhang. Goldman Sachs ordered to pay former compliance manager

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,019.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $694.05 and a one year high of $1,153.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,052.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $954.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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