The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,492 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 5,224 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.4% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,019.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $300.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $691.30 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,002.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $931.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $974.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here