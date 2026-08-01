The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Stock Position Cut by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,282,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,767 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,024,921,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $488,947,000 after acquiring an additional 450,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 84,499.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,995 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $35,785,000 after acquiring an additional 422,495 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,048.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,019.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $300.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,052.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $954.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $694.05 and a twelve month high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI platform expands growth opportunities: Goldman Sachs Asset Management launched AlphaAI, led by Lou D’Ambrosio, to identify investment opportunities among companies benefiting from artificial intelligence. The initiative could support future fee revenue and strengthen Goldman’s position in a rapidly growing investment theme. Goldman Sachs launches AlphaAI to profit from AI winners hidden inside sectors

Goldman Sachs Asset Management launched AlphaAI, led by Lou D’Ambrosio, to identify investment opportunities among companies benefiting from artificial intelligence. The initiative could support future fee revenue and strengthen Goldman’s position in a rapidly growing investment theme. Positive Sentiment: M&A leadership highlights advisory momentum: Goldman ranked first among North American M&A advisers by transaction value in the first half of 2026, advising on $437.7 billion of deals. Sustained deal activity is supportive of investment-banking revenue, although it may already be reflected in the stock following Goldman’s strong recent quarterly results. Goldman Sachs tops North America M&A advisers by value in H1 2026

Goldman ranked first among North American M&A advisers by transaction value in the first half of 2026, advising on $437.7 billion of deals. Sustained deal activity is supportive of investment-banking revenue, although it may already be reflected in the stock following Goldman’s strong recent quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: Private-markets and community-finance activity broadens revenue sources: Goldman partnered with T. Rowe Price on a private-markets interval fund for retail investors and deployed $116 million toward the Syracuse affordable-housing redevelopment. These moves expand product distribution and demonstrate ongoing lending and investment activity. Goldman Sachs launches retail private markets fund

Goldman partnered with T. Rowe Price on a private-markets interval fund for retail investors and deployed $116 million toward the Syracuse affordable-housing redevelopment. These moves expand product distribution and demonstrate ongoing lending and investment activity. Neutral Sentiment: Investment positions disclosed: Goldman reported a 3.29% stake in Qiagen and changes in its Ontex holdings. These regulatory filings indicate portfolio activity but do not directly change Goldman’s operating outlook. Goldman Sachs discloses stake in Qiagen

Goldman reported a 3.29% stake in Qiagen and changes in its Ontex holdings. These regulatory filings indicate portfolio activity but do not directly change Goldman’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: UK discrimination ruling creates legal and reputational pressure: Goldman was ordered to pay nearly £1.5 million, or about $2 million, to a former compliance manager. The financial cost is limited relative to Goldman’s scale, but the ruling adds regulatory, legal and reputational overhang. Goldman Sachs ordered to pay former compliance manager

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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