The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Holdings Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,513 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $381.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Home Depot, suggesting continued confidence in long-term profitability, with its forecast moving slightly higher to $16.30 per share from $16.26. This kind of estimate revision can help offset some negative sentiment around the stock.

Erste Group raised its FY2028 earnings estimate for Home Depot, suggesting continued confidence in long-term profitability, with its forecast moving slightly higher to $16.30 per share from $16.26. This kind of estimate revision can help offset some negative sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Industry commentary continues to point to improving home improvement spending, with contractors still favoring Home Depot as one of their top destinations. That supports the case for steadier demand heading into future quarters. Home Improvement Spending Is, Well, Improving. Lowe’s Stock Looks Cheap.

Industry commentary continues to point to improving home improvement spending, with contractors still favoring Home Depot as one of their top destinations. That supports the case for steadier demand heading into future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot and Hertz launched a nationwide military appreciation campaign that includes discounts and upgrades for service members and veterans. The initiative may help brand loyalty, but it is not likely to have an immediate material impact on earnings. Home Depot Hertz Military Campaign Aims To Deepen Long Term Loyalty

Home Depot and Hertz launched a nationwide military appreciation campaign that includes discounts and upgrades for service members and veterans. The initiative may help brand loyalty, but it is not likely to have an immediate material impact on earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot is drawing analyst attention in broader market coverage, but the article does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Home Depot, Apollo, Oscar, Nutrien, Enovix Trending With Analysts

Home Depot is drawing analyst attention in broader market coverage, but the article does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Gordon Haskett lowered its price target on Home Depot from $395 to $330, signaling reduced upside expectations even though the new target still sits above the current share price. That kind of cut can weigh on investor sentiment. Gordon Haskett Adjusts Home Depot Price Target to 330 From 395

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $317.43 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.40 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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