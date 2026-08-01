The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Stock Position Lowered by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,778 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment's holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $332.72 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $332.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a market capitalization of $331.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

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Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leadership realignment targets growth: Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. The Home Depot Announces Organizational Realignment

Home Depot is combining its merchandising, customer experience and Pro-focused operations to create a more seamless customer experience and capture a larger share of the estimated $1.2 trillion home-improvement market. Management says the changes are intended to strengthen the core business, improve innovation and win more professional customers. Positive Sentiment: Greater investment in digital advertising: Home Depot is reportedly among the major brands increasing advertising on ChatGPT as OpenAI expands its mobile advertising business. If effective, the channel could help the retailer reach consumers researching home projects and drive online sales. Brands Betting Bigger on ChatGPT Ads

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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