The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE - Free Report) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 119,950 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.46% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $9,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 778.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 288.5% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 1,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $46,753.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,325,654.44. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 4,653 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $110,601.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 105,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,512,227.53. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,292 shares of company stock valued at $351,644 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.35. The business's 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.35). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 91.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.42%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company's commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

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